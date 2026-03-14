Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $53.08 Million Position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,076,000. Pony AI makes up approximately 1.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Pony AI by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pony AI by 704.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 29.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pony AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.
Pony AI Price Performance
Shares of PONY stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 6.26. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PONY
Pony AI Company Profile
Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.
Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.
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