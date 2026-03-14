Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galaxy Digital were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the third quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Galaxy Digital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GLXY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Galaxy Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Galaxy Digital Price Performance

Shares of GLXY stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion.

Insider Transactions at Galaxy Digital

In related news, Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

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