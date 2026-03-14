Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. $LUCD

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,960,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUCD. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 396,719 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $2,525,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $26,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUCD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

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