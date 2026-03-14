Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Heartflow, Inc. $HTFL

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTFL. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the third quarter worth $303,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTFL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Heartflow in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 9,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $228,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 2,000,000 shares of Heartflow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,448,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,070,831.90. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,117,674 shares of company stock valued at $59,052,646 in the last three months.

Heartflow Stock Down 1.4%

HTFL stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. Heartflow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Heartflow Profile

(Free Report)

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

See Also

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