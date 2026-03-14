Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter valued at $52,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Capital Corp X presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90. Churchill Capital Corp X has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Churchill Capital Corp X Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

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