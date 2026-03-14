Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 77,500.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 1,239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

Birkenstock Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE BIRK opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.12 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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