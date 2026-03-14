Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Galata Acquisition Corp. II $LATAU

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $9,981,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $7,236,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $3,493,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000.

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Galata Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ LATAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. Galata Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

About Galata Acquisition Corp. II

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 20, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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