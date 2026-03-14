GetBusy (LON:GETB) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.13 and last traded at GBX 61.13. 38,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 35,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50.

GetBusy Trading Down 0.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.34. The company has a market cap of £30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.10.

About GetBusy

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GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management. It also provides a range of tools and end-to-end workflows, such as digital asset and document management, tailored templates, quotes/proposal development, form-fill, authentication, e-signatures and approvals, workflow and task management, chat, and complex digital certification.

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