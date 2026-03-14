Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 89,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 202,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Geomega Resources Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$50.69 million, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 3.01.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Boucherville, Canada.

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