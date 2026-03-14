General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP grew its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.5% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 94.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 142.9% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

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General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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