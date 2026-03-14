Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

GEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

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Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Gen Digital has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.76% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 1,183.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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