GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $301.13 and last traded at $306.5190. 7,959,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,633,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.15.

GE Aerospace News Summary

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.32. The company has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,325,000 after buying an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,935,000 after buying an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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