Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,884 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 43.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5,123.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 85.3% in the third quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.8%

GTES opened at $22.74 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.35 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 7.30%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price target on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE: GTES) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company’s portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

See Also

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