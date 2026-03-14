Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GAMB. Freedom Capital raised shares of Gambling.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Glj Research set a $7.50 price objective on Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $8.50 target price on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

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Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.88. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a positive return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth $783,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 21,963.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Gambling.com Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Gambling.com Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: GAMB reported $0.30 EPS vs. $0.20 consensus and revenue of $46.24M vs. $46.06M; strong return on equity (37.78%) and modest net margin. This demonstrates near‑term operating strength that supports upside potential. View Press Release

Q4 beat: GAMB reported $0.30 EPS vs. $0.20 consensus and revenue of $46.24M vs. $46.06M; strong return on equity (37.78%) and modest net margin. This demonstrates near‑term operating strength that supports upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still maintain “buy” ratings across several firms (Jefferies, Stifel, Benchmark), implying continued analyst conviction and sizable implied upside despite lower targets. Benzinga coverage

Analysts still maintain “buy” ratings across several firms (Jefferies, Stifel, Benchmark), implying continued analyst conviction and sizable implied upside despite lower targets. Neutral Sentiment: Company conference call transcript and detailed commentary are available for investors who want management’s color on growth drivers and cost trends; review the call for guidance nuance and channel/marketing assumptions. Earnings Call Transcript

Company conference call transcript and detailed commentary are available for investors who want management’s color on growth drivers and cost trends; review the call for guidance nuance and channel/marketing assumptions. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance trimmed to $170M–$180M vs. consensus ~$185.1M, signaling slower near‑term top‑line growth and creating downward earnings risk; EPS guidance was not clearly provided in the release. This guidance miss is a primary driver of selling pressure. View Press Release

FY‑2026 revenue guidance trimmed to $170M–$180M vs. consensus ~$185.1M, signaling slower near‑term top‑line growth and creating downward earnings risk; EPS guidance was not clearly provided in the release. This guidance miss is a primary driver of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Stifel cut its PT from $12 to $8 (still a “buy”), reducing implied valuation and investor enthusiasm. Article

Stifel cut its PT from $12 to $8 (still a “buy”), reducing implied valuation and investor enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its PT from $8 to $7 (retaining a “buy”), signaling tempered upside expectations from a previously higher base. Article

Jefferies lowered its PT from $8 to $7 (retaining a “buy”), signaling tempered upside expectations from a previously higher base. Negative Sentiment: Benchmark cut its PT from $7 to $6 while keeping a “buy” rating; multiple PT reductions amplify short‑term negative sentiment even though analysts remain constructive on medium‑term recovery. Benzinga StreetInsider TickerReport

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

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Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group’s service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

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