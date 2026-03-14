Fundsmith LLP Sells 85,714 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Fundsmith LLP decreased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85,714 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 8.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 1.20% of Stryker worth $1,697,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $336.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $328.23 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.61.

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More Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90‑day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Citi Sees Upside

Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90‑day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Positive Sentiment: Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell‑off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Stock Of The Day: Where Is The Bottom For Stryker?

Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell‑off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Company Announcement

Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Reuters: Disruption Report

Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. IBTimes: Hacker Claim

Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. Negative Sentiment: Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi‑percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Yahoo: Shares Fall

Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi‑percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Negative Sentiment: Social‑media driven selling amplified volatility — a viral Reddit thread and related headlines accelerated the recent drop, adding short‑term downside risk beyond fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.: Reddit Impact

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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