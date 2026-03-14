Fundsmith LLP Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,916 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.1% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.22% of Intuit worth $412,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $439.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.67. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More.

Multi‑year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long‑term revenue opportunity, supporting buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend April 9), a steady capital‑return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income‑focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi‑month share selloff and re‑rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post‑earnings pullback and remains a key near‑term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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