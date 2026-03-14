Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,767 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 5.6% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $362,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 185.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

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Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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