Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Sells 76,774 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76,774 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 9.0% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned 0.41% of Stryker worth $574,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.61.

Key Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90‑day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Citi Sees Upside

Citi and some analysts view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity given Stryker’s fundamentals and upcoming catalysts — Citi put together a “90‑day catalyst watch” that sees upside despite the outage. Positive Sentiment: Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell‑off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Stock Of The Day: Where Is The Bottom For Stryker?

Technicals may offer support: commentators note shares became oversold after the sell‑off and found support at a prior level, suggesting a possible technical bounce for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Company Announcement

Stryker has publicly confirmed a cybersecurity incident and is investigating; the company is communicating updates as the situation evolves. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Reuters: Disruption Report

Reporting shows the attack is causing real operational disruption to order processing, manufacturing and shipments — facts investors must watch to judge duration and revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. IBTimes: Hacker Claim

Hackers claiming Iran linkage (group “Handala”) say the attack included destructive “wiper” activity and exfiltration of large volumes of data — allegations that raise the risk of extended downtime and regulatory/PR fallout. Negative Sentiment: Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi‑percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Yahoo: Shares Fall

Operational paralysis from the incident has already pressured the stock, with multiple outlets reporting multi‑percent intraday declines as orders and shipments stall. Negative Sentiment: Social‑media driven selling amplified volatility — a viral Reddit thread and related headlines accelerated the recent drop, adding short‑term downside risk beyond fundamentals. 24/7 Wall St.: Reddit Impact

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $336.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $328.23 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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