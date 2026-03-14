Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.8% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $181,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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