Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRTAF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freenet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freenet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

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Freenet Price Performance

About Freenet

Shares of FRTAF opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -0.11. Freenet has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

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Freenet AG is a Germany-based telecommunications and digital services provider offering a broad portfolio of consumer and business solutions. The company specializes in distributing mobile communications services, including contract and prepaid offerings from major network operators, as well as providing broadband internet access, cable and IPTV television, and related hardware such as routers and set-top boxes. Through its digital lifestyle segment, Freenet AG also delivers value-added services and digital content, ranging from music and video streaming to online gaming and e-books.

In its mobile communications division, Freenet AG acts as a sales and service partner for leading German network operators, managing customer acquisition, billing, and technical support.

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