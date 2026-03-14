Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 335,760 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the February 12th total of 230,175 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 587,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $358.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

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Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,117,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 492.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,154.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 99,728 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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