Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,638 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the February 12th total of 2,271 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 200,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Germany ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.04. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

About Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.