Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Short Interest Update

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 185,544 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the February 12th total of 129,087 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 534,620 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 534,620 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FLMI opened at $25.00 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

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Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

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The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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