Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX) Short Interest Update

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,806 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the February 12th total of 62,275 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,207 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Foxx Development Price Performance

Shares of FOXX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,682. Foxx Development has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.28.

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Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foxx Development in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Foxx Development has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foxx Development news, CTO James Liao sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $44,790.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foxx Development

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foxx Development stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Free Report) by 170.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Foxx Development worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Foxx Development Company Profile

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Foxx Development, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXX) operates as a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, assembly and distribution of medical devices and components. The company’s core business centers on phlebotomy and blood collection products, serving clinical laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes evacuated blood collection tubes, safety-engineered winged blood collection sets, syringes and ancillary devices used in specimen collection and handling.

Founded in North Carolina, Foxx Development maintains a manufacturing and distribution campus in Apex, where it integrates engineering, quality control and regulatory compliance under one roof.

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