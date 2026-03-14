FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) CEO Sells $14,016,211.78 in Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan Murdoch sold 242,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $14,016,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,755.76. This represents a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FOX Trading Down 0.6%

FOX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.39. 9,569,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.78. Fox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45.

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FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXA

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,248,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FOX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,924,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 72.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 762,645 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 944,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $67,467,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

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Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

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