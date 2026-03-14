Forward Air Corporation $FWRD Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 936,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109,739 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forward Air by 1,179.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 296,001 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 64.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Forward Air Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $493.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.33. Forward Air Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.67%. The company had revenue of $631.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Forward Air from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

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