Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.63 and traded as high as GBX 66. Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 66, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
Foresight VCT Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £231.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.94.
Foresight VCT Company Profile
Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.
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