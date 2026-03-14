FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.46 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital World Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 12,870.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,693 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,589 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,503,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 833.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,617 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 64,057,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,352,000 after buying an additional 1,891,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

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British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BTI opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

See Also

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