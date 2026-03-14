Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND is Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Two Creeks Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,079 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 8.0% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 1.39% of Floor & Decor worth $110,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.24.
Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of NYSE FND opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $92.40.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Floor & Decor
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.
Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.
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