First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,588 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the February 12th total of 6,004 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICS. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000.

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First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.0%

FICS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.22. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.75.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index). FICS was launched on Dec 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

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