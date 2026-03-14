First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 32,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 29,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 144,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 977.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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