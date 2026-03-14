First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 647 shares, a growth of 185.0% from the February 12th total of 227 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDMV traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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