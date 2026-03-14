First Trust AAA CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust AAA CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CAAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,329 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 12th total of 7,021 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in First Trust AAA CMBS ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 441,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 94,432 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust AAA CMBS ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 296,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust AAA CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust AAA CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust AAA CMBS ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust AAA CMBS ETF Price Performance

CAAA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 8,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. First Trust AAA CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

First Trust AAA CMBS ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust AAA CMBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

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The First Trust Commercial Mortgage Opportunities ETF (CAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities with a credit rating of AAA. The fund seeks to provide long-term total return CAAA was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

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