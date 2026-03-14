Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 9,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.7550.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 10.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

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Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS: FTGFF) is a Canadian-based provider of specialized engineering, design and manufacturing solutions serving the aerospace, defense and space markets. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes custom wire harness assemblies, electrical interconnect systems, valence systems and enclosures. Firan’s integrated capabilities extend from concept and prototyping to full-scale production, environmental testing and certification support for both commercial and military applications.

Key product lines include complex cable assemblies, connectors, printed circuit board assemblies and battery management systems tailored to customer specifications.

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