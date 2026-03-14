Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Short Interest Update

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 84,706 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the February 12th total of 32,325 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 185,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 171,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

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