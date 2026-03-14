Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FRELGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 84,706 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the February 12th total of 32,325 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 185,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 171,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

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