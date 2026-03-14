Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 1365476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 111,011.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 599,460 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,909,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth $10,917,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 406.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 341,767 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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