Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH) Trading Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.72. 4,616,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,926,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Fidelity Ethereum Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50.

Get Fidelity Ethereum Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Ethereum Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,766,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Ethereum Fund by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

About Fidelity Ethereum Fund

The Fidelity Ethereum Fund ETF (FETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH) using an ether price feed, less trust expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. FETH was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Ethereum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Ethereum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.