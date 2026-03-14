Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Stock Holdings Raised by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,935 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for about 6.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $66,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,797,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,054,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 496.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,529 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $972,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 96.79%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

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