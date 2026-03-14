Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Financial Comparison

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and J. W. Mays”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $46.46 million 0.05 $4.22 million ($196.70) -0.01 J. W. Mays $22.47 million 4.17 -$140,000.00 ($0.26) -178.27

Analyst Recommendations

Fangdd Network Group has higher revenue and earnings than J. W. Mays. J. W. Mays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fangdd Network Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fangdd Network Group and J. W. Mays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 J. W. Mays 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and J. W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A J. W. Mays -3.90% -1.61% -0.96%

Risk & Volatility

Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. W. Mays has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fangdd Network Group beats J. W. Mays on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

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Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About J. W. Mays

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

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