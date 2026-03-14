Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Raises Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 6.5% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can owned approximately 0.43% of Kraft Heinz worth $133,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 164.7% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.78.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 139,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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