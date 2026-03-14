F m Investments LLC Sells 4,015 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

F m Investments LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FreeGulliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 116.8% during the third quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 984,959 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 531,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares in the company, valued at $509,780,812.39. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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