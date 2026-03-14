Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Receives $143.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $651.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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