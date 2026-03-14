Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.2950. 1,108,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,864,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVLV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

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Evolv Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $916.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $468,032.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,201.10. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 253,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,326 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

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