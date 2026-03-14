Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 188,218 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 12th total of 272,348 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Evogene Price Performance

EVGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

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Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 121.44% and a negative net margin of 214.57%.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 58.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Evogene Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the use of computational and predictive biology technologies to design and develop novel products for agriculture and human health. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, the company has built a proprietary computational platform that integrates genomics, machine learning and data analytics to identify gene targets and biological traits. Evogene’s platform serves as the backbone for its research and development efforts, enabling the discovery of enhanced crop traits, microbial solutions and microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

In the agricultural sector, Evogene applies its platform to improve crop performance across a range of parameters, including yield enhancement, stress tolerance and resistance to pests and pathogens.

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