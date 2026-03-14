ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Short Interest Update

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,229 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 12th total of 6,865 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PFFL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

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ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

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