ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED) Short Interest Update

ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 282 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the February 12th total of 140 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IFED traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $52.00.

Get ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN alerts:

About ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (IFED) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IFED Large-Cap US Equity index. The fund tracks a total return index of large-cap US equities that the issuer believes will benefit from the prevailing monetary environment. The fund uses multiple fundamental factors to select and weight securities for inclusion. IFED was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is issued by UBS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.