ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED) Short Interest Update

ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 282 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the February 12th total of 140 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IFED traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $52.00.
About ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.