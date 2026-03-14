Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Jonathan Lin Sells 635 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 16th, Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $711,980.64.
Equinix Stock Performance
Equinix stock opened at $969.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $992.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $871.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.66.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 150.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX
Trending Headlines about Equinix
Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Equinix launched a Distributed AI Hub to help enterprises connect and simplify distributed AI ecosystems — a product move that could drive higher interconnection, colo and edge demand if adoption follows. EQIX Rolls Out Distributed AI Hub
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights that EQIX is up ~1.4% since its last earnings report and reviews whether that momentum can continue; useful context but not a catalyst by itself. Equinix Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/strategy coverage (Yahoo Finance) asks whether it’s too late to reassess Equinix after a strong share-price run — commentary focused on valuation and timing rather than company fundamentals. Is It Too Late To Reassess Equinix?
- Neutral Sentiment: A recent note pointed out EQIX’s outperformance while the broader market fell — encouraging for relative strength but not definitive on direction. Equinix Ascends While Market Falls
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on Mar 12 — including CEO Adaire Fox‑Martin (1,086 sh), EVP Raouf Abdel (584 sh), Brandi Galvin Morandi (630 sh), Jonathan Lin (635 sh) and Chairman Charles J. Meyers (305 sh) — about 3,240 shares total for roughly $3.1M in proceeds. These filings were disclosed to the SEC and can pressure sentiment (though the small percentage ownership reductions suggest routine/portfolio moves). SEC filings: CEO Form 4 EVP Form 4 Insider Form 4 Insider Form 4 Chairman Form 4
Institutional Trading of Equinix
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
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