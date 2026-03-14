Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Jonathan Lin Sells 635 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Friday, January 16th, Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $711,980.64.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $969.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $992.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $871.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.66.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Trending Headlines about Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.