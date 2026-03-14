Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Stock Position Lowered by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Equinix by 209.1% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $605,549.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,608.86. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total transaction of $563,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,479.92. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $14,494,840. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix News Summary

Equinix Trading Down 0.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $969.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $992.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $871.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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