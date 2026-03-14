EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,794,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $736,712,000 after acquiring an additional 249,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,972,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 344,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,186,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $581,493,000 after purchasing an additional 548,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,850. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Positive Sentiment: Macro: Rising oil prices amid renewed Middle East tensions are lifting sentiment across integrated and exploration names, creating a favorable commodity backdrop for EOG’s revenue and cash‑flow outlook. Oil Price Back to the Glory Days: Will XOM, EOG & COP Gain?

Macro: Rising oil prices amid renewed Middle East tensions are lifting sentiment across integrated and exploration names, creating a favorable commodity backdrop for EOG’s revenue and cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: EOG reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results with production of ~1.40 mboe/d and benefit from higher natural gas prices — a direct driver of near‑term cash flow and the recent analyst bullishness. EOG Surpasses Profit Projections with Solid Output and Rising Gas Prices

Company fundamentals: EOG reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results with production of ~1.40 mboe/d and benefit from higher natural gas prices — a direct driver of near‑term cash flow and the recent analyst bullishness. Positive Sentiment: Analyst action: Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG to $144 (still a “neutral” rating), implying roughly mid‑single‑digit to low‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels and signaling confidence in the medium‑term outlook. Piper Sandler raises price target

Analyst action: Piper Sandler raised its price target on EOG to $144 (still a “neutral” rating), implying roughly mid‑single‑digit to low‑double‑digit upside versus recent levels and signaling confidence in the medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst revisions: Zacks has both raised several later‑cycle estimates (FY2028 / Q3 2027) and revised some quarterly forecasts upward — a signal that longer‑term earnings power remains intact but timing of recovery is uncertain. Investors should treat these as model updates rather than a change in the company’s competitive position. MarketBeat EOG overview

Mixed analyst revisions: Zacks has both raised several later‑cycle estimates (FY2028 / Q3 2027) and revised some quarterly forecasts upward — a signal that longer‑term earnings power remains intact but timing of recovery is uncertain. Investors should treat these as model updates rather than a change in the company’s competitive position. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term downward revisions: Zacks recently cut several near‑term EPS forecasts and trimmed FY2026 estimates materially (e.g., to ~$7.56 from prior levels), and maintains a “Hold” stance — this raises the risk of earnings disappointment or lower near‑term guidance that could cap multiple expansion. Q3 EPS Estimates Lowered by Zacks Research

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $136.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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