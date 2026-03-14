Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Short Interest Update

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,346,983 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 12th total of 11,077,437 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,322,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,322,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $16,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,535,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,776,315.15. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,950 shares of company stock worth $55,062. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Energy Vault by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRGV shares. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on shares of Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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